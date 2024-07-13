Published 17:03 IST, July 13th 2024
Bihar: Police Launches Probe of Youth Waving Palestinian Flag in Muharram Procession
A youth was seen waving a Palestinian flag during the Muharram procession in Kilaghat locality on Friday, Munna Khan, head of district Muharram committee told reporters.
Bihar Police launches probe of youth waving Palestinian flag in Muharram procession | Image: Wikimedia (Representational)
17:03 IST, July 13th 2024