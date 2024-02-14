Updated February 14th, 2024 at 00:42 IST
Christian Evangelist Accused of Conversion Attempts on Kids, Bihar Police to Take Action
The controversy surfaced on social media, with netizens alleging that a US national with a tourist visa was unlawfully ‘propagating’ Christianity in Darbhanga.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Patna:A Christian evangelist named Rachel has been accused of attempting to convert children in rural Bihar, sparking uproar on social media. Darbhanga Police have confirmed that legal action is underway following specific instructions issued to the nearby Kamtaul police station where the incident occurred.
The controversy surfaced on social media, with netizens alleging that a US national with a tourist visa was unlawfully ‘propagating’ Christianity in Darbhanga, Bihar.
Calls for government intervention have also increased online. Netizens further pointed out demanding action. “It's illegal to do so on a tourist visa.”
Authorities are urged to take action against Rachel amidst concerns over religious conversions on tourist visas, which are deemed illegal.
"Government must take action against her," Netizens added.
Advertisement
Published February 14th, 2024 at 00:40 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.