Christian Evangelist Accused of Conversion Attempts on Kids, Bihar Police to Take Action

Patna:A Christian evangelist named Rachel has been accused of attempting to convert children in rural Bihar, sparking uproar on social media. Darbhanga Police have confirmed that legal action is underway following specific instructions issued to the nearby Kamtaul police station where the incident occurred.

उक्त मामले में संबंधित थाना को निर्देशित किया गया है आवश्यक विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — Darbhanga Police (@DarbhangaPolice) February 12, 2024

The controversy surfaced on social media, with netizens alleging that a US national with a tourist visa was unlawfully ‘propagating’ Christianity in Darbhanga, Bihar.

She is Rachel, presently living in Darbhanga, #Bihar. She everyday visits temples and tries to convert Hindus into Christianity. She has come to India in tourist visa and trying to convert Hindus.

Govt must take action against her. @noconversion

+ pic.twitter.com/jG6IhbnXx4 — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) February 12, 2024

Calls for government intervention have also increased online. Netizens further pointed out demanding action. “It's illegal to do so on a tourist visa.”

A US National Lady With Tourist Visa is indulging in Conversion & Propagating Christianity in Darbhanga , Bihar . It's illegal to do so on a tourist visa , should be deported .



Kindly please take action - @DarbhangaPolice



Will share the details in DM . — Clear Cut Talks (@clearcuttalks) February 6, 2024

Authorities are urged to take action against Rachel amidst concerns over religious conversions on tourist visas, which are deemed illegal.

"Government must take action against her," Netizens added.