Advertisement

Bihar Politics: As preparations are going on in full swing for Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan told reporters that his party is supporting the JDU because of BJP. "I will attend the oath ceremony today as an NDA ally. It is a matter of joy that NDA is coming to power in Bihar...We too have a vision of 'Bihar First, Bihari First'. I have said earlier too that I have had policy-based differences with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and I still have those differences. If the work continues as per his policies, the differences will probably continue in the time to come. I have always believed that his policies have not facilitated development in Bihar...", said the LJP president.

Earlier Paswan had scoffed at reports which speculated that if Kumar made a return to the NDA, Paswan could switch sides and seek an alliance with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the current Deputy CM. "These are baseless reports which erode the credibility of the fourth estate," fumed Paswan.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Nitish resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDI, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Talking to reporters after submitting his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Kumar, who is likely to form a new government by the evening, said:"I have submitted my resignation to the Governor. The government that was in place now comes to an end. I have let it go".

Advertisement

At the state BJP headquarters, the party's in-charge Vinod Tawde said: "We had gathered here to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat. After the programme. Later a proposal was moved to support the JD(U) and form an NDA government which was unanimously accepted by all MLAs".

Tawde also said that state BJP president Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha have been named as leader and deputy leader, respectively of the legislative party.

Advertisement

Both leaders, who are tipped to become Deputy Chief Ministers in the new government, thanked the top leadership for the opportunity and vowed to "protect Bihar from the jungle raj unleashed by Lalu Prasad's RJD".

Tawde and Choudhary later visited Kumar's residence from where they all went to the Raj Bhavan, staking claim to form the new government.

Advertisement

Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav was the Deputy CM in the outgoing government and the latter's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav was a cabinet minister.

In an apparent dig at Kumar, Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya said the "garbage has gone into the dustbin".

Advertisement

"Garbage goes back into the dustbin. Happy stinking garbage to the group", Acharya posted on 'X'.

The RJD, despite having the largest number of 79 MLAs in Bihar assembly, including Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who is the Speaker, seems unwilling to stake claim.