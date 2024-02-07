Advertisement

Bihar: Allow yourself to be counted among those you blasted and cursed a year ago, holding Litti Chokha. You smile, and you seem like the best of friends. You are the center of attraction for a large number of curious eyes and cameras. It appears like you're not at ease. However, if you picture yourself as Nitish Kumar, everything will be simple, regretless, and trouble-free!

'Khiladi' Kumar Of Indian Politics

The 'Khiladi' Kumar of Indian politics has fully absorbed the fact that friends and enemies are not permanent in the political arena. Hopefully, no one will ever be able to surpass his record for twists and turns. The JD(U) leader, usually referred to as 'Paltu Ram' because of his frequent twist and turns, has done it again. Nitish Kumar re-joined the BJP-led NDA in Bihar on Sunday, exiting from the Mahagathbandhan coalition of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress, and Left parties. Nitish announced his plan to topple his government with the backing of the BJP.

In August 2022, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) broke apart from the BJP, having contested the last Assembly election alongside them in 2020. In 1.5 years, he has now shifted allegiance once more, this time to the BJP, its more established ally. Nitish Kumar, who holds the record for the longest tenure as chief minister in any state that speaks Hindi, appears to have become an indispensable figure in Bihar's top leadership position.

Advertisement

Nitish Kumar: Man Of Many Twist And Turns

First Government And Fallout With BJP

In coalition with the BJP, Nitish Kumar formed his first government in 2005. His breakup with the BJP in 2013 marked the beginning of the end of the 17-year partnership between the JD(U) and the BJP. The news of Narendra Modi's candidacy for prime minister apparently infuriated him. When Kumar contested alone in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he only won two seats, compared to eighteen in the 2009 polls.

First Time 'Mahagathbandhan' With RJD

Kumar resigned as chief minister of Bihar and replaced himself with Jiten Ram Manjhi, owning up to his party's defeat in the 2014 elections. With the help of Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, his former fiercest enemy, he made it through the floor test. In the 2015 assembly elections, the "mahagathbandhan" won handily, and Kumar took back the position of chief minister. But his annoyance increased once more. This time he could not bear that his party emerged as a minor player in a wider coalition, while the RJD was riding high on the mandate of the people.

Cracks In 'Mahagathbandhan' And Re-Joining BJP

After Kumar publicly endorsed the BJP on demonetisation and the GST, cracks in the mahagathbandhan began to appear. Meanwhile when Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family were accused of corruption by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he became worried about his perceived "clean" image. In 2017, he resigned as chief minister once more, although he was later reinstated after he rejoined the NDA and won back the majority in the assembly.

Final U-Turn Of 'Khiladi' Kumar

Kumar has expressed anxiety about being a junior partner in the coalition. The 2020 assembly polls saw the same thing. His worries triggered from the fact that the BJP had surpassed his party in the number of seats won. After disagreements bubbled for two years, the alliance disintegrated in 2022. The BJP was accused by the JD(U) of trying to fracture the party and destroy relations. RJD's backing helped his party regain the majority in the legislature, and Kumar has been clinging to his position as chief minister ever since.

Many political analysts are not shocked to see Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar experience yet another turn in his political career ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, considering his history of doing U-turns when it comes to shifting coalitions. However, some people still think that the twists and turns will go on in the future — 'Picture Abhi Baki Hain'.