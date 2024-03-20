Advertisement

Patna, Feb 1 (PTI) For the second consecutive day, Bihar registered less than 1,000 COVID19 cases, as 824 fresh infections on Tuesday pushed the tally to 8,24,624, a health department bulletin said.

Two new COVID-19 fatalities took the death toll to 12,224 on Tuesday.

The state had reported 748 new cases on Monday.

Bihar currently has 4,723 active COVID-19 cases, while 8,07,677 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,180 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 824 new cases, 108 were reported from Patna.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is now 97.94 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state has so far accounted for 67 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. Altogether 6.57 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1.50 lakh in the last 24 hours, it added. PTI PKD RG RG