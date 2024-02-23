Bihar: Security Guard Shot at While Trying to Thwart Robbery Bid at PNB Bank in Muzaffarpur

Advertisement

New Delhi: After Jaipur, armed assailants on Friday barged into Punjab National Bank (PNB) in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. A guard of the bank who tried to stop the assailants from entering the bank has been shot at. He was rushed to SKMCH, Muzaffarpur.

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place at the Kantipara branch of Punjab National Bank.

Earlier in the day, in a similar incident, unidentified assailants opened fire inside Punjab National Bank located in the Jhotwara area of Jaipur. Reports claimed that the manager and the cashier of the bank has been injured in the firing. Two miscreants were involved in the firing, and one of them has been nabbed at the scene while the other is still at large.

At around 10 AM, masked miscreants entered the bank with weapons and threatened the employees, in an attempt to loot PNB. When the cashier of the bank, Narendra Singh Shekhawat, opposed them, they shot him.

Both the cashier and manager have been admitted to the hospital. Shekhawat's condition is said to be critical.

Firing Inside PNB: How Did The Incident Take Place?

Soon after the bank opened at 10 o'clock masked robbers entered the premises with pistols and started threatening the employees to loot. When the cashier resisted, the robbers shot him.

The sound of the gunshot created chaos both inside and outside the bank. People started gathering near the bank. Meanwhile, seeing the employee in a bloody condition, the robbers attempted to flee outside, but one of them was chased and caught by the people. The other robber managed to escape, and the police set up a level A blockade in the city for his arrest.

