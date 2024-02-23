Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Bihar: Security Guard Shot at While Trying to Thwart Robbery Bid at PNB Bank in Muzaffarpur

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place at the Kantipara branch of Punjab National Bank.

Digital Desk
Security Guard Thwarts Robbery Attempt at PNB Bank in Muzaffarpur
Security Guard Thwarts Robbery Attempt at PNB Bank in Muzaffarpur | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: After Jaipur, armed assailants on Friday barged into Punjab National Bank (PNB) in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.  A guard of the bank who tried to stop the assailants from entering the bank has been shot at. He was rushed to SKMCH, Muzaffarpur.  

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place at the Kantipara branch of Punjab National Bank.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, in a similar incident, unidentified assailants opened fire inside Punjab National Bank located in the Jhotwara area of Jaipur. Reports claimed that the manager and the cashier of the bank has been injured in the firing. Two miscreants were involved in the firing, and one of them has been nabbed at the scene while the other is still at large.

At around 10 AM, masked miscreants entered the bank with weapons and threatened the employees, in an attempt to loot PNB. When the cashier of the bank, Narendra Singh Shekhawat, opposed them, they shot him.

Advertisement

Both the cashier and manager have been admitted to the hospital. Shekhawat's condition is said to be critical.

Firing Inside PNB: How Did The Incident Take Place?  

Advertisement

Soon after the bank opened at 10 o'clock masked robbers entered the premises with pistols and started threatening the employees to loot. When the cashier resisted, the robbers shot him.

The sound of the gunshot created chaos both inside and outside the bank. People started gathering near the bank. Meanwhile, seeing the employee in a bloody condition, the robbers attempted to flee outside, but one of them was chased and caught by the people. The other robber managed to escape, and the police set up a level A blockade in the city for his arrest. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

18 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos11 minutes ago

  3. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore bags five as Tamil Nadu demolish Saurashtra

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Inside Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities

    Galleries13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo