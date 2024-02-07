The victims sustained serious burn injuries and were rushed to Bihar’s Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur for immediate medical attention. | Image: ANI

Bihar: A family of four was subjected to a gruesome attack in Bihar's Naugachhia town on Friday. Vidyanand Singh, a 45-year-old man, and his three granddaughters were set on fire while they were asleep in their house in Bihar’s Murli village around 2 am. The victims sustained serious burn injuries and were rushed to Bihar’s Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur for immediate medical attention. Two of the granddaughters, in critical condition, were subsequently referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for specialized care.

A relative of the family, Manju Devi, stated that unidentified miscreants poured petrol on the window of their house and ignited it with a matchstick. Shockingly, local police reportedly arrived at the scene around 6:30 am, five hours after the incident, despite repeated calls for help.

"The family has no known enmity with anyone," said Manju, highlighting the baffling nature of the attack. Vidyanand Singh and previously contested in the local body election for the position of mukhiya of Murli panchayat.

Naugachhia SP Puran Jha commented, "The family seems clueless about who could be behind the act. We will talk to Vidyanand once his condition stabilizes."

Forensic team deployed

The police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the perpetrators, and a forensic team has been deployed to gather crucial evidence.

During the investigation, police discovered bottles filled with petrol at the crime scene, indicating a deliberate act of arson.

The motive behind this heinous attack remains unclear, details awaited…