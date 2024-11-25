Bihar Shocker: Woman Found Dead in Semi-Naked State, Her Head and Face Smashed with Bricks

Munger: A 40-year-old woman was brutally murdered in the Munger district of Bihar and her body was found in a semi-naked state near a brick kiln behind the Mahdeva Hatia in Bariarpur Police Station area. The woman's face was completely disfigured.

Bihar Shocker: Woman Found Murdered in Munger, Head-Face Smashed with Bricks

A woman aged 40 was found dead near a brick kiln in Bihar's Munger; the woman's body was found in a semi-naked state, with her head and face completely smashed with bricks so that she is not identified. Locals saw the woman's body and immediately informed the police who arrived with a forensic team to gather evidence.

Bihar Murder: Forensic Team Collecting Evidence, Deceased's Phone Found

As mentioned earlier, the forensic team from Bhagalpur has collected the evidence from the murder site and the deceased's phone has also been found. The victim who worked as a house help, is survived by her husband, three daughters and a son.

Her family members have revealed that she left her house for work early in the morning at around 4:00 am after which she was brutally murdered. A postmortem is being conducted, an investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

In another news, a woman from Jayaprakash Nagar in Jakkanpur Police Station area of Patna committed suicide but before taking this step, she threw her 4-year-old nephew off the third floor of their residence. The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday morning when the rest of the family members were fast asleep.