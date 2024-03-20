×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:41 IST

Bihar Strongman Ashok Mahto—Out of Jail After 17 Years— Ties Knot At 55, Fuels Political Speculation

Ashok Mahto gained notoriety for his alleged involvement in the 2005 killing of 6-term MLA and twice MP Rajo Singh, a prominent Bhumihar leader from Bihar.

Reported by: Himanshu Shekhar
Ashok Mahto Ties Knot
Ashok Mahto (55) tied the knot with Anita (46). | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: One of Bihar's dreaded names of the 90s, Ashok Mahto, is back in the headlines. Mahto, who is out of jail after spending 17 years in prison, tied the knot with 46-year-old Anita in a wedding that has become the talking point in the state. Ashok Mahto's move is seen as an attempt to fulfil his political ambitions. Mahto was convicted in the 2001 Nawada jailbreak case and technically can not contest an election. As per rules, a person convicted by a court of law for over two years can not contest elections until six years after the release.

Mahto gained notoriety for his alleged involvement in the 2005 killing of six-term MLA and twice MP Rajo Singh, a prominent Bhumihar leader from Sheikhpura, Bihar. Despite being acquitted by the Sheikhpura court in 2022 due to lack of evidence, Rajo Singh's murder was seen as a result of political animosity going extreme. Mahto and his gang reportedly enjoyed support from the Kurmi and Koeri castes in the Nawada and Sheikhpura regions, having built their popularity by targeting upper-caste Bhumihars.

Ashok Mahto To Take Political Plunge

Political speculations are rife with the possibility of his wife Anita Mahto contesting Lok Sabha elections. The move is being seen as Ashok Mahto's attempt to get a political foothold. Some say the name still resonates with certain sections of the backward community in the region. Local Hindi media reports suggest Mahto's wife will be contesting from the Munger constituency.

Ashok Mahato's story portrayed in the web series 'Khaki'

Mahto's story, including his conflicts with IPS officer Amit Lodha, was portrayed in the 'Khaki' web series, highlighting his political protection even during his time as a fugitive. His potential political patronage in Bihar of the 1990s is unsurprising, and there's anticipation to see if he secures a ticket from the Mahagathbandhan coalition.

Wedding Attended By Over 50

Mahto's wedding reportedly took place at the Karauta Temple in Patna, attended by over 50 people, according to media reports.

