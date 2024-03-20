×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 Exam Cancelled; Check New Date

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 exam has been cancelled due to paper leak allegations.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 Exam Cancelled; Check New Date
Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 Exam Cancelled; Check New Date | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 exam has been cancelled due to paper leak allegations. The commission will soon release the new date of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. A total of 87,774 vacancies for the post of teachers will be filled through Bihar Teacher recruitment drive. A total of 313 people were arrested by Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police in connection with alleged question paper leak during teacher recruitment examination (TRE) 3.0, conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on March 15. A Patna civil court remanded all those arrested in judicial custody on Saturday night and 266 of them, including 88 women, many of whom are pregnant, were lodged in Beur Central Jail on Sunday. EOU seized gadgets, documents and question papers, matching with those produced by BPSC, from the arrested people. Among those arrested are members of an organised gang behind the leak, solvers, candidates and drivers.

According to EOU some Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2024 exam aspirants were supplied with question papers and answers in lieu of Rs 10 lakh each. Following this, some gang members were arrested from Patna and Vaishali.

An SIT has been formed under SP (cybercrime) Vaibhav Sharma to probe the paper leak.

The incident, meanwhile, took a political turn with former deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav questioning NDA govt in state about fate of over four lakh TRE 3.0 aspirants. “...a leader had come to Bihar... who gave jobs to more than four lakh youths in 17 months. Had he not been betrayed, four lakh candidates would not have been affected after the paper leak,” read a post by his office.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

