Updated February 28th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Bihar To Prepare Master Plan For Complete Development Of 100 Cities: Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary

Bihar government has decided to prepare a master plan for the development of 100 cities in the state, read more

Rishi Shukla
Bihar to prepare master plan for overall development of 100 cities
Bihar to prepare master plan for overall development of 100 cities | Image:PTI
Patna: The Bihar government has decided to prepare a ‘master plan’ for the development of 100 cities in the state, Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary said in the state assembly on Wednesday.

Chaudhary announced that the government would also construct Samrat Ashok Convention Centre in all urban local bodies in the state.

Chaudhary, who also holds portfolios of finance and Urban Development & Housing departments, told PTI, “There is a need to prepare a master plan for the overall development of 100 cities in the state. The state government has taken a decision in this regard and officials have been given instructions in this regard.”

“Master plan is important for the development of cities. Under the Master plan, sites will be identified for the development of housing colonies, parks, industries and drains. During the British period, circuit Houses and Town Halls were constructed in the district headquarters, but now they are not in good conditions, therefore, the government has decided to construct Samrat Ashok Convention Centers/halls in all local urban bodies”, said Chaudhary.

The Bihar Assembly on Wednesday passed a voice vote the Bihar Appropriation (No. 2), bill 2024, for ₹ 2.82 lakh crore from the state consolidated fund for the development in the state.

 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

