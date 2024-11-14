Published 16:23 IST, November 14th 2024
Bihar Tragedy: 3 Dead, 12 Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning at Govt Shelter Home In Patna
Three people died and 12 others fell ill from suspected food poisoning at a state-run shelter home in Patna., an official said on Wednesday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
3 dead, 12 ill due to food poisoning at state-run shelter home in Patna | Image: Representational
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:23 IST, November 14th 2024