Published 16:23 IST, November 14th 2024

Bihar Tragedy: 3 Dead, 12 Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning at Govt Shelter Home In Patna

Three people died and 12 others fell ill from suspected food poisoning at a state-run shelter home in Patna., an official said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
3 dead, 12 ill due to food poisoning at state-run shelter home in Patna | Image: Representational
