New Delhi: Speaking in the Bihar Assembly ahead of the Floor Test, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday hit back at all those who are questioning his loyalty. 'Purani jageh par sab din ke liye aa gye aain', Nitish said, referring to his decision to rejoin NDA. Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar won a vote of confidence in the assembly amid a walkout by the opposition members. The new government secured 129 votes. The Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 MLAs.

Meanwhile, Nitish also attacked the 15-year rule of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Yadav, claiming,"They talked of Muslims as a vote but maximum riots took place in their tenure." The JDU supremo also asserted that he tried to unite everybody when he was in Mahagathbandhan, but nothing really happened.

"I tried to unite everybody but what happened... nothing.... I am back to my old place/alliance and will never leave them,” said CM Nitish.

Earlier, the Bihar assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Bihar Assembly Speaker and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar government to prove its majority.

During the no-confidence motion, 125 members voted in favour of the resolution brought by the ruling alliance and 112 against.

RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav were seen sitting on the treasury benches in the Bihar Assembly causing a jolt to the Opposition.

Reacting to this, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said "MLAs should sit on their respective seats till the end of voting, otherwise voting will be considered invalid."

Nitish Kumar had reportedly gone into a sulk after not being named the convenor of INDIA, the Opposition bloc that took shape through his efforts. He resigned as chief minister on January 28, his second volte face in less than 18 months.