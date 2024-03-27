×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Six Naxalites Killed in Encounter With Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur district is in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections April 19.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Naxal
Representative | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bijapur: Six Naxalites, including a woman cadre, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place in the jungles of Chikurbhatti and Pusbaka villages under Basaguda police station area, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Advertisement

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation, he said.

"After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of six Naxalites, including a woman, were recovered from the spot," he said.

Advertisement

The search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

Bijapur district is in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections April 19.

Advertisement

 

(Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Motor insurance premium growth

Favourable auto sales mix

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India news Live

2 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Rishabh Pant

R Ashwin & Rishabh Pant

6 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

6 minutes ago
Stock market news

RIL, oil marketing firms

7 minutes ago
best crypto casinos

Bitcoin casino sites

7 minutes ago
IGNOU June TEE 2024 Dates Out

IGNOU June TEE dates

8 minutes ago
Naxal

6 Naxalites Killed

17 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto

19 minutes ago
Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev wins 350th matc

20 minutes ago
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

23 minutes ago
Holi 2024: Noida Girl Falls While Trying To Recreate The 'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

'Titanic Pose' On Scooty

24 minutes ago
Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2024

27 minutes ago
Giacomo Raspadori

Acerbi won't be penalized

28 minutes ago
Ram Charan's unseen photo

Ram Charan's Unseen Pic

29 minutes ago
HSBC ASEAN growth fund

HSBC launches $1 bn fund

31 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham

England and Belgium draw

33 minutes ago
Delhi High Court

Complaint Moved to HC

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories12 hours ago

  2. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News17 hours ago

  5. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo