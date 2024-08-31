sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Bike-borne Civic Volunteer of Kolkata Police Held for Entering Protest Area, Injuring One

Published 16:11 IST, August 31st 2024

Bike-borne Civic Volunteer of Kolkata Police Held for Entering Protest Area, Injuring One

A civic volunteer of Kolkata Police was arrested on Saturday for allegedly riding into a barricaded area with his motorcycle and injuring one student.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Doctor's rape-murder
Doctor's rape-murder: Bike-borne civic volunteer of Kolkata Police held for entering protest area | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:11 IST, August 31st 2024