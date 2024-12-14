Biker Injured After Heavy Machine Falls on Him From Trailer in Mumbai, Driver Held

Biker injured after heavy machine falls on him from trailer in Mumbai | Image: Representational image (Unsplash)

Mumbai: A motorcyclist sustained injuries after a heavy machine being transported on a trailer fell on him in the eastern suburbs here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The police have registered a case against the trailer driver for the accident that took place on the Eastern Express Highway at Vikhroli around 4.30 am, an official said.

The victim, Vipul Panchal (44), was heading towards Kandivali on his motorcycle when the driver of the trailer nearby lost control of the wheel, causing a heavy machine he was transporting to fall on Panchal, he said.

The official said locals rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital.