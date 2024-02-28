Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

Bill Gates in Odisha: Microsoft Co-Founder to Meet CM Patnaik and Attend Several Programmes Today

Besides meeting the Chief Minister, officials said Gates will be attending several other functions related to the Jaga Mission, Mukta scheme and Mission Shakti.

Digital Desk
Bill Gates in India
The billionaire is scheduled to meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday. | Image:Gates Foundation
Bhubaneshwar: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates arrived in Odisha late Tuesday night.

The billionaire is scheduled to meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

The Gates Foundation India taking to X announced, "India has made significant strides toward enhancing economic growth, technological advancement, and social development. Watch the video to know why this makes our co-chair, @BillGates, inspired to visit the nation again."

Besides meeting the Chief Minister, officials said Gates will be attending several other functions related to the 'Jaga Mission' (scheme for development of slums), the 'Mukta' scheme (localised employment opportunities for the urban poor), and 'Mission Shakti.'

After 2017, the Odisha government's Department of Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment, and the Fisheries and Animal Resource Department have collaborated with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for innovation in data-driven decision-making.

 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

