Bill Gates in Odisha: Microsoft Co-Founder to Meet CM Patnaik and Attend Several Programmes Today

The billionaire is scheduled to meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday. | Image: Gates Foundation

Advertisement

Bhubaneshwar: Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates arrived in Odisha late Tuesday night.

The billionaire is scheduled to meet Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Gates Foundation India taking to X announced, "India has made significant strides toward enhancing economic growth, technological advancement, and social development. Watch the video to know why this makes our co-chair, @BillGates, inspired to visit the nation again."

India has made significant strides toward enhancing economic growth, technological advancement, and social development. Watch the video to know why this makes our co-chair, @BillGates, inspired to visit the nation again. pic.twitter.com/7BOLtWSgDn — Gates Foundation India (@BMGFIndia) February 26, 2024

Besides meeting the Chief Minister, officials said Gates will be attending several other functions related to the 'Jaga Mission' (scheme for development of slums), the 'Mukta' scheme (localised employment opportunities for the urban poor), and 'Mission Shakti.'

India's breakthrough innovations are strengthening its position globally. Our co-chair, @BillGates is looking forward to learning more about the potential these advancements hold in building a sustainable future. Read more: https://t.co/mVFpEa65av — Gates Foundation India (@BMGFIndia) February 27, 2024

After 2017, the Odisha government's Department of Agriculture and Farmer Empowerment, and the Fisheries and Animal Resource Department have collaborated with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for innovation in data-driven decision-making.