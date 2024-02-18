English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 24th, 2021 at 21:26 IST

Birajit Sinha is new Tripura Congress chief

Birajit Sinha is new Tripura Congress chief

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Birajit Sinha was Friday appointed the new president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

According to a party statement, the Congress has also appointed five working presidents for the Tripura unit.

Advertisement

They are Mohammed Billal Miah, Manik Deb, Sushanto Chakravarty, Purnita Chakma, and Pradeep Bardhan.

"Congress president has appointed Birajit Sinha as the president of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing acting president Pijush Kanti Biswas," the statement said.

Advertisement

Gandhi has also approved the constitution of the PCC with 10 vice presidents, 18 general secretaries and 29 secretaries.

Former chief minister Samir Ranjan Barman, former state party president Gopal Roy and several ex-MLAs including Maharani Bibhu Kumari Devi have been included as members of the executive committee of the Tripura PCC. PTI SKC SKC TIR TIR

Advertisement

Published September 24th, 2021 at 21:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

8 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

18 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Not Invited To Big Events: Akhilesh Yadav on Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | 'Rashtra Neeti' over 'Rajneeti' in NDA 3.0: PM Modi

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Dear Lottery SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners

    Info8 minutes ago

  4. Are jobs for freshers declining? All you need to know

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  5. Submit your investment proofs before March 31

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo