Alappuzha (Kerala): Hit by avian influenza, authorities in Alappuzha district have culled over 53,000 domestic birds so far this year, officials said. This year, cases of bird flu were first reported on April 17 in ducks in a few wards of Edathua and Cheruthana grama panchayats. Officials said fresh cases of bird flu have been confirmed in Ward 9 of the Ambalapuzha North Grama Panchayat. They said 6,777 domestic birds within a one-kilometre radius of this ward will be subjected to culling on Thursday.

"So far this year, 53,455 domestic birds have been culled in the district. The figure is as follows: Cheruthana - 11,939, Edathua - 31,811, Ambalapuzha North - 540, and Thakazhi - 9,165," an official release said.

All You Need to Know About Avian Influenza

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, is a highly contagious viral infection that primarily affects birds, including domestic poultry and wild birds. There are several strains of avian influenza viruses, some of which can infect humans and other animals. The most concerning strain for humans is the H5N1 virus, although other strains like H7N9 and H9N2 have also caused human infections.

How it Spreads?

Avian influenza viruses are typically spread through contact with infected birds or their droppings, saliva, or respiratory secretions. In rare cases, humans can contract avian influenza through direct contact with infected birds or surfaces contaminated with the virus. Transmission between humans is possible but uncommon, usually occurring in close contact situations.

Can Humans Get Bird Flu From Eating Chicken or Eggs?

Consuming fully cooked poultry or eggs does not pose a risk of avian influenza infection to humans. However, there have been rare instances, particularly in Southeast Asia, where uncooked poultry or poultry products, such as blood, might have been linked to a small number of bird flu virus infections in people, as noted by the CDC. Overall, properly cooking poultry and eggs is an effective measure to ensure safety and prevent the transmission of avian influenza to humans.

Symptoms

Symptoms of avian influenza in humans can range from mild to severe and may include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, and difficulty breathing. In severe cases, it can lead to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), organ failure, and death.