Updated January 31st, 2024 at 14:45 IST

BIT Mesra Student Hangs Self to Death, Suicide Note Mentions 'Sorry'

The student of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, was identified as Piyush Raj.

Digital Desk
BIT Mesra Student Dies By Suicide | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ranchi: The body of a 20-year-old engineering student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. “A suicide note was recovered from his room in which he sought an apology from his parents,” Ranchi Sadar Police Station in-charge Laxmikant told PTI.

The student of the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, was identified as Piyush Raj.

Laxmikant, who was also a circle inspector of the Mesra area, said, “In our preliminary investigation, it was found that the man was an introvert and he used to keep himself away from other students on the campus.”

Raj was in his hostel room on Tuesday, and didn’t attend the classes in the morning, the officer said, adding that he was also absent from the evening assembly.

“When his classmates visited the hostel in search of him, they found his room locked from inside. They immediately called the administration of the institution. They broke the lock and found him hanging from the ceiling fan,” he added.

The student’s body was sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examinations. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 14:45 IST

