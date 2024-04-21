Advertisement

South Indian cuisine is celebrated globally for its delectable flavors and diverse range of dishes, with dosa being a quintessential favorite. However, a recent culinary experiment has stirred up controversy in the food world. Dubbed "Bisleri Pani vala Dosa," the unconventional preparation involves pouring packaged water into the dosa filling, leaving traditionalists and food enthusiasts divided.

In a viral Instagram video, a food vlogger showcased the peculiar dosa recipe, showcasing a street vendor adding typical dosa fillings such as chopped green onions, sliced tomatoes, coriander leaves, diced onions, and grated cheese onto the spread-out dosa batter. What followed was unexpected – the addition of packaged drinking water into the mixture. With a blending tool, the ingredients were mixed into a creamy texture, creating a unique blend of flavors.

The video sparked a flurry of reactions, with some expressing dismay at the alteration of a beloved classic. Commenters voiced their concerns, with one pleading, "Dear North Indians... Please don't destroy our food items," while another sarcastically questioned, "Dosa kaha hai? (Where's the dosa?)"

Critics lamented the departure from tradition, with one demanding "justice for dosa" and another remarking on the transformation of a healthy dish into an unhealthy one. The sentiment was summed up by a disappointed foodie who remarked, "Pani m thoda dosa (Some dosa in water)."

While culinary experimentation is a hallmark of food culture, the "Bisleri Pani vala Dosa" serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between innovation and preservation of culinary heritage.

