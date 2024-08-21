sb.scorecardresearch
  • BIZARRE | Man With Burn Injuries Receives ‘Torchlight Treatment’ In Bihar’s Samastipur

Published 20:05 IST, August 21st 2024

BIZARRE | Man With Burn Injuries Receives ‘Torchlight Treatment’ In Bihar’s Samastipur

A man in Bihar's Samastipur with severe burn injuries was being reportedly treated at a hospital with no electricity, under torchlight.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Treatment at a Samastipur hospital under torchlight
A patient with burn injuries was reportedly being treated at a Samastipur hospital under torchlight | Image: X
  • 2 min read
