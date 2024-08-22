Published 15:02 IST, August 22nd 2024
BJD, Cong Create Ruckus in Odisha Assembly Over Several Issues
The opposition BJD and Congress created noisy scenes in the Odisha Assembly over separate issues for the third consecutive day on Thursday
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Odisha assembly The opposition BJD and Congress created noisy scenes in the Odisha Assembly over separate issues for the third consecutive day on Thursday | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:02 IST, August 22nd 2024