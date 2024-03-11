×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 07:34 IST

BJP Alleges AAP Govt's 'Carelessness' Over Death of Man in Delhi Borewell Accident

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over borewell incident.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
BJP Alleges AAP Govt's 'Carelessness' Over Death of Man in Delhi Borewell Accident
BJP Alleges AAP Govt's 'Carelessness' Over Death of Man in Delhi Borewell Accident | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, blaiming them for "carelessness" after a man died falling into Delhi Jal Board's sewage treatment plant in the Keshopur area. 

Lashing out at Delhi government, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "Such incidents are happening due to the carelessness of the government. The person who fell into the borewell today could be saved if such properties were taken care of properly. But Kejriwal has only looted people for nine years. This shows the careless attitude of the Delhi Jal Board." 

Advertisement

Calling the incident "sad," Sachdeva recalled the death of Ramesh Chand and said, “10 days ago, the same kind of tragic incident happened in Alipur. A person named Ramesh Chand fell into an open pit and died."

Further slamming the Delhi government, the BJP leader said that AAP leaders suppressed the Alipur matter. 

Advertisement

Condoling both deaths, Sachdeva said that it was a great loss for the family. "I appeal to the Chief Minister to provide the families of both the deceased with 1 crore rupees immediately," he said.

"Such incidents could be avoided if Arvind Kejriwal kept his eyes open," he concluded.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to seal all borewells in the city within 48 hours. In her letter to the Chief Secretary, Atishi also directed him to conduct a time-bound enquiry into the incident and take strong and exemplary action against any officers found responsible.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote on X that the Delhi Police and the DJB are investigating the matter to find out if there is any foul play.

Advertisement

According to an official, the circumstances surrounding the person's fall into the borewell remain unclear at this moment. He said a more accurate account of the incident could be given only after a thorough investigation. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

14 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

15 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

15 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

15 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

15 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

15 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Met Police Arrests Man For Crashing into Buckingham Palace Gates | Watch

    World10 minutes ago

  2. How India's Diplomatic Approach Averted Nuclear War

    Defence13 minutes ago

  3. Oscars 2024 Full List Of Winners - Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy Win Big

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Delta expects delay in Boeing 737 Max 10 delivery

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Wins His First Academy Award For Oppenheimer

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo