Updated February 18th, 2024 at 23:29 IST
BJP Amends its Constitution to Empower Parliamentary Board to Take Decision on its President
The change would allow the Parliamentary Board to make decisions related to its president, such as their tenure and its extension, in emergency situations.
NEW DELHI: During the course of its national convention on Sunday, the Bhartiya Janata Party amended its constitution, making allowances for its top organisation body, the Parliamentary Board, to take decisions related to its president in “emergency” situations. These decisions can include the term of the president and its extension. The proposal for this change was brought by the BJP General Secretary Sunil Bansal.
The BJP president is normally elected through internal polls after a few elections are carried out in at least 50 per cent of its state bodies. The state BJP organisational polls are, in turn, dependent on elections first happening in district bodies and so on.
A PTI report quoted sources as saying that it is difficult to follow the normal practice for internal polls when the party is busy preparing for assembly or Lok Sabha elections.
Incumbent president JP Nadda is presently on an extended tenure until June 30 given the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Though the party itself has not elaborated on the reasons or details behind this particular amendment, the aforementioned PTI report quoted the same sources as saying that it may have to do with the future appointments of its presidents.
