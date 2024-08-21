sb.scorecardresearch
  Ram Madhav Returns To Active Politics, Made BJP's Poll In-Charge For J-K With G Kishan Reddy

Published 00:39 IST, August 21st 2024

Ram Madhav Returns To Active Politics, Made BJP's Poll In-Charge For J-K With G Kishan Reddy

Madhav was removed as BJP general secretary in 2020 and returned to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 2021 and was made an executive member of the Hindutva organisation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
G Kishan Reddy and Ram Madhav
Ram Madhav and G Kishan Reddy appointed as BJP's J-K poll incharge | Image: File photo
