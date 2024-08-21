Published 00:39 IST, August 21st 2024
Ram Madhav Returns To Active Politics, Made BJP's Poll In-Charge For J-K With G Kishan Reddy
Madhav was removed as BJP general secretary in 2020 and returned to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 2021 and was made an executive member of the Hindutva organisation.
Ram Madhav and G Kishan Reddy appointed as BJP's J-K poll incharge | Image: File photo
