Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 23:31 IST

BJP Attempted To ‘Steal’ Government in Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to "steal" the government in Jharkhand and asserted that the Congress intervened to safeguard the people's mandate.

Press Trust Of India
milind deora
BJP attempted to ‘steal’ government in Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi | Image:X/@milinddeora
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Godda: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP of attempting to "steal" the government in Jharkhand and asserted that the Congress intervened to safeguard the people's mandate.

Addressing a gathering during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Godda district, Gandhi highlighted the role of the Congress in protecting the JMM-led coalition government, emphasising their commitment to opposing the BJP's ideology.

Advertisement

He reached Deoghar later in the day and took part in ‘Rudrabhishek’ at the famed Baba Baidyanath Dham besides addressing another rally at Kuwan Singh Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "The country’s youth want employment. BJP and PM Modi have spread the disease of unemployment in the country. This new disease has infected the Indian youth and has destroyed their future." He also emphasised on conducting the caste census to get actual figure of tribals, Dalits and backward class people in the country.

Advertisement

"Injustice against tribals, Dalits and backward class people are increasing in the country," he said.

The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered the state from West Bengal through Pakur district on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

After a night's halt at Littipara in Pakur, the yatra resumed from Sarkanda Chowk in Godda district on Saturday morning, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha told PTI.

On Saturday night, the yatra will halt at Halkata in Tundi block of Dhanbad, Sinha said.

Advertisement

The yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases.

In all, it will travel 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News20 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News36 minutes ago

  5. 2-year-old Who Fell Into Borewell in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Rescued

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement