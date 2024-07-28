sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 00:19 IST, July 28th 2024

BJP Calls Death of Students Due To Flooding at Coaching Centre 'Murder' By AAP, Blames Kejriwal

The BJP said the flooding of the coaching centre was a 'murder' and not a mishap. It even called it an example of CM Kejriwal's corruption

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A student dies, 2 missing after basement of an IAS coaching centre flooded in Delhi
BJP Calls Death of Students Due To Flooding at Coaching Centre 'Murder' By AAP, Blames Kejriwal | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

00:18 IST, July 28th 2024