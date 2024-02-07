Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

BJP Calls INDIA Bloc 'Brain Dead' Bound to Meet its Natural Death

The BJP, on Tuesday, dismissed the INDIA bloc as 'brain dead,' labeling it an 'unnatural alliance' destined for its imminent demise.

Digital Desk
‘Kharge? I don’t even know his name': JD(U) MLA Disparages Cong Chief
BJP Calls INDIA Bloc 'Brain Dead' Bound to Meet its Natural Death | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The BJP, on Tuesday, dismissed the INDIA bloc as 'brain dead,' labeling it an 'unnatural alliance' destined for its imminent demise. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi commented on the Congress's propensity for engaging in conflicts with other political parties. 

These remarks followed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruling out any collaboration with the primary opposition party and the Janata Dal (United) opting out of the bloc in favor of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Advertisement

"We consistently asserted that this alliance was merely for photo opportunities. It was inherently unnatural. Presently, it is brain dead and is destined to naturally dissolve soon," Joshi conveyed to the press.

The Congress, holding a prominent position within the INDIA bloc, has found itself the target of criticisms from various regional parties aligning with the alliance. 

Advertisement

Hitting back at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his 'last election' barb, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the party chief was making 'angry statements' as he was frustrated over the conflicts between his party and INDIA bloc allies.

Thakur's statement comes a day after Kharge expressed apprehension that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the 'last opportunity for the people to save democracy in India.'

Advertisement

"If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be dictatorship in the country. The BJP will rule India like Putin in Russia," the Congress President had said.

Thakur, who was on a tour of Hamirpur district, participated in the meeting of BJP's sector in-charges in the Nadaun area to review poll preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to reporters here, the Union Information-cum-Broadcasting Minister said, "Due to mutual conflict between Congress and INDIA bloc partners, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge is making angry statements." Thakur said the India bloc would collapse even before the general assembly elections are held.

Advertisement

He added that the situation of Congress is such that it is unable to win even the required number seats to become the Leader of Opposition.
The Union Minister said the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is not able to fulfil the guarantees it promised on the eve of the last assembly polls while its party leaders in the state are busy protesting against their own government.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Chamari Athapaththu opens up on her initial WPL auction snub

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. SpiceJet Plans to Boost Flight Connectivity to Ayodhya and Lakshadweep

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement