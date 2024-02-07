Advertisement

New Delhi: The BJP, on Tuesday, dismissed the INDIA bloc as 'brain dead,' labeling it an 'unnatural alliance' destined for its imminent demise. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi commented on the Congress's propensity for engaging in conflicts with other political parties.

These remarks followed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruling out any collaboration with the primary opposition party and the Janata Dal (United) opting out of the bloc in favor of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We consistently asserted that this alliance was merely for photo opportunities. It was inherently unnatural. Presently, it is brain dead and is destined to naturally dissolve soon," Joshi conveyed to the press.

The Congress, holding a prominent position within the INDIA bloc, has found itself the target of criticisms from various regional parties aligning with the alliance.

Hitting back at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his 'last election' barb, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the party chief was making 'angry statements' as he was frustrated over the conflicts between his party and INDIA bloc allies.

Thakur's statement comes a day after Kharge expressed apprehension that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the 'last opportunity for the people to save democracy in India.'

"If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be dictatorship in the country. The BJP will rule India like Putin in Russia," the Congress President had said.

Thakur, who was on a tour of Hamirpur district, participated in the meeting of BJP's sector in-charges in the Nadaun area to review poll preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters here, the Union Information-cum-Broadcasting Minister said, "Due to mutual conflict between Congress and INDIA bloc partners, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge is making angry statements." Thakur said the India bloc would collapse even before the general assembly elections are held.

He added that the situation of Congress is such that it is unable to win even the required number seats to become the Leader of Opposition.

The Union Minister said the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is not able to fulfil the guarantees it promised on the eve of the last assembly polls while its party leaders in the state are busy protesting against their own government.

(with PTI inputs)