Kolkata: BJP's Hooghly Lok Sabha seat candidate Locket Chatterjee on Saturday accused Trinamool Congress supporters of attacking her vehicle. This incident comes days after TMC MLA from Hooghly's Chinsurah Asit Mazumdar used sexist remarks, calling her ‘do number maal’. Hooghly's sitting MP Locket was Mazumdar's challenger in the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections from the Chinsurah seat where she lost. The incident took place at Bansberia in Hooghly district, where she went to attend a religious ceremony. "Suddenly, some outsiders attacked the vehicle, common people were not there. I could come out of there with the help of my security personnel," she said.

Condemning the alleged attack, BJP leader Amit Malviya said that this is a clear sigh that the Trinamool Congress is losing again in Hooghly. Taking to X, he said, "Tonight, TMC goons, led by local Councillor Shilpi Chatterjee, attacked BJP MP and Hooghly candidate Locket Chatterjee’s car, while she was returning from #KaliPuja in Bansberia. Shilpi and her band of thugs can dare to do this because they know Mamata Banerjee’s police will remain a mute spectator.

This is the surest sign that TMC is losing Hooghly, again."

Meanwhile, the TMC denied having any role in the incident, claiming that common people were protesting her alleged absence from the constituency, from where she is contesting to win for the second consecutive term. Dismissing her allegations, a local TMC leader said, “Common people were protesting her absence from the constituency. The TMC does not have anything to do with the incident.”

