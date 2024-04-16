Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed allegations from the Opposition regarding the alleged control of agencies by the government, dismissing them as “attempts to deflect responsibility for potential electoral defeat in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Speaking to news agency ANI, PM Modi asserted that the opposition's claims were merely efforts to find excuses for their anticipated loss, ensuring blame does not fall directly on them.

Advertisement

"In reality, they are trying to come up with a reason for their defeat. So that blame for defeat is not attributed to them directly” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further emphasized that his government had not introduced any laws empowering agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In contrast, PM Modi highlighted that his administration had focused on reforms within the Election Commission.

Advertisement

Addressing concerns about a 'level playing field,' PM Modi pointed out instances where individuals associated with certain political families were appointed as Election Commissioners, subsequently obtaining positions in the Rajya Sabha and ministries.

"Out of these, not a single law ( ED, CBI filing cases) was brought by my government, on the contrary, Election Commission reforms were brought by my Government...Those close to the 'family' were made Election Commissioners who later got Rajya Sabha seats and ministries...We (BJP) can't play at that level,” said PM Narendra Modi.