Published 13:47 IST, November 14th 2024
BJP Challenges CM Siddaramaiah to Prove Rs 50 Crore Bribe Allegation
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra said the Chief Minister has lost faith in his own MLAs and, hence, was levelling false allegations.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP Challenges CM Siddaramaiah to Prove Rs 50 Crore Bribe Allegation | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:47 IST, November 14th 2024