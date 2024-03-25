A car belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda’s wife has reportedly been stolen from a service centre in East Delhi’s Govindpuri area | Image:@BJP4India

A car belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda’s wife has reportedly been stolen from a service centre in East Delhi’s Govindpuri area. As per reports, the car was stolen on March 19 somewhere between 3 pm and 4 pm.

After servicing, the car’s driver, Joginder, had brought the Toyota Fortuner to Govindpuri and had stopped to have dinner at his home. This was when the car reportedly went mising.

Authorities have reviewed the CCTV footage and have found that the stolen car was spotted heading towards Gurugram.

As per reports, despite several efforts, no trace of the vehicle has been found yet. The stolen Fortuner has the registration number from Himachal Pradesh and the police are investigating the case further to locate and retrieve the stolen car.