sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 23:11 IST, July 30th 2024

BJP Demands Congress To Implement 'Love Jihad Bill' in Telangana on The Lines of Uttar Pradesh Govt

The BJP, on Tuesday, demanded that the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana should implement 'Love Jihad Bill.'

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
telangana cm revanth reddy
BJP Demands Congress To Implement 'Love Jihad Bill' in Telangana on The Lines of Uttar Pradesh Govt | Image: facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

23:10 IST, July 30th 2024