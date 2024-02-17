English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

BJP, Eknath Shinde-Led Sena are Democratic Parties, Congress is Not: Milind Deora

Deora who recently joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena said that he was happy to work in a party where a “common party worker can dream of getting big posts.”

Digital Desk
Milind Deora
Milind Deora. | Image:ANI
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA: Former Congress leader and ex-Lok Sabha MP Milind Deora, on Friday, said that while the Bhartiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are democratic parties, the same cannot be said for Congress. His comments on the same were made while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Shinde-led Sena's party convention in Kolhapur. Deora said that he was “very happy” that he had joined Shiva Sena, a party where a “common party worker can dream of getting big posts.” 

Deora, who is the Sena's Rajya Sabha candidate from Maharashtra, further said, “Both the BJP and Shiv Sena are democratic parties.” When asked about the differences between the Congress and Sena, he said, "There is a difference in ideology. As far as democracy is concerned, there is a huge difference. Shiv Sena is a democratic party. Congress is not a democratic party. I am happy I got an opportunity to work in a party which is democratic."

Furthermore, he claimed he had advised Congress against being part of the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government since it was an "opportunistic alliance for power".

He added that the Congress party and the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray were in dire straits because they were both opportunistic. 

With inputs from PTI. 

 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

