Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 18:06 IST

BJP Has Ended Ram Mandir Issue, We Must Shun Fighting on Small Disputes: Babri Litigant Iqbal Ansari

Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, states that the BJP has resolved the Ram Mandir issue.

Digital Desk
Iqbal Ansari
Iqbal Ansari | Image:ANI
Ayodhya: Iqbal Ansari, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, stated that the BJP has concluded the Ram Mandir issue. Speaking to PTI, he stressed the need to heed RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's counsel to avoid unnecessary conflicts over minor disputes. 

Ansari attended the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla and expressed a positive experience. Highlighting the political history, he alleged that during Congress rule, the party placed the statue inside the Babri Masjid, orchestrated its demolition, and laid the foundation stone of the temple. 

He credited the BJP for actualising the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and asserted that the party has resolved the Ram Mandir issue.

Ansari said he attended the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on Monday and his experience was good.

"When my father (Hashim Ansari) was alive, he kept telling everyone that the Congress got the statue placed inside the Babri Masjid, the party got the mosque demolished, and it laid the foundation stone of the temple," he alleged.

"In the BJP rule, only the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place...nothing else has happened. The BJP has ended the Ram Mandir issue," he said.

On the issue of Kashi and Mathura being taken up now, Ansari said, "All this will keep happening due to politics in the country. What did the Congress do? Whatever is happening today, the Congress also kept doing the same (during its rule)." Praising the speech of RSS chief Bhagwat at the consecration ceremony, he said, "Bhagwat ji was saying the right things. Whatever he was saying should happen.

In his speech, Bhagwat had urged people to end 'kalah' (dispute) and shun habit of fighting on small disputes.

The RSS chief said Ram Lalla has returned home after 500 years because of the penance of a lot of people and he salutes their hard work and sacrifices.

"But why did he (Ram) leave? He left because there were disputes (kalah) in Ayodhya. Ram Rajya is coming and we have to shun all disputes and stop fighting among ourselves over petty issues. We will have to shun ego and stay united," he had said.

Ansari said the Muslims of the country want peace. "This community is not very educated. It does not want a government job. It does its own small business. When there is no riot, they will live peacefully," he added "Ram has not come to Ayodhya yesterday, he has been there since December 1949," he said, referring to the appearance of a Ram Lalla idol in the Babri Masjid on December 22, 1949.

On Monday, the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol was performed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 18:06 IST

