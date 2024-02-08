BJP Issues 24-Hour-Ultimatum to Bihar Government in Wake of Tragic Mahadalit Gangrape Case.

Advertisement

New Delhi: A 24-hour ultimatum has been issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the Nitish Kumar government over the gangrape of two Mahadalit minor girls. The saffron party has asked the Bihar government to arrest the absconding culprits in the case within the time limit.

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary, after meeting the victims' families in the Phulwari Sharif area on the outskirts of Patna, threatened to launch an agitation if the culprits are not apprehended by Friday.

What is the Mahadalit Minor Girls Gangrape Case?

The horrifying incident took place on Monday when the two girls were allegedly kidnapped and gangraped in the Phulwari Sharif area. Tragically, one of the girls was found dead, while the other sustained serious injuries and is currently battling for her life at AIIMS, Patna.

As of Thursday, the police have not made any arrests in the case.

Locals block Patna-Ara Stretch

Angry locals, expressing their outrage, blocked the Patna-Ara stretch of the national highway for over six hours in protest on Wednesday.

According to the police and locals, the two girls had gone to collect firewood on Monday but did not return until late at night. The body of the eight-year-old girl was discovered in a field at Hinduni village on Tuesday morning, with the other girl found unconscious nearby.

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary condemned the heinous crime and issued a stern ultimatum to the Nitish Kumar government for swift action.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, which supports the Nitish Kumar government from outside, announced that a team of MLAs from the party will visit the incident site on Friday.

They plan to meet the family members of the victims and villagers and stage a demonstration in front of the district magistrate's office in Patna, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the crime.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra assured that investigators are collecting crucial scientific and forensic evidence to identify the accused, and the condition of the victim being treated at AIIMS has reportedly improved. The police are awaiting permission from doctors to record her statement, which will aid in the ongoing investigation.