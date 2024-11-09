sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:33 IST, November 9th 2024

BJP Leader Killed in West Bengal's Usthi, Body Found At Party Office

BJP leader Prithviraj Naskar’s body was found at the party office in Usthi, West Bengal, a woman has been arrested, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
bjp leader Prithviraj Naskar
The body of a BJP leader Prithviraj Naskar was found inside the party office at Usthi in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district | Image: X
23:33 IST, November 9th 2024