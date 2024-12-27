BJP Leader Naqvi Warns Against 'Pseudo-Secular Syndicate' Subverting 'Sanatan Sanskar'

New Delhi: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here on Friday warned against a "syndicate" subverting the "sanatan sanskar and culture."

He said there is a "pseudo-secular syndicate" that is always trying to take a "political ride on a communal riot."

The former Union minister made the remarks while addressing a press conference during his three-day visit to Prayagraj.

Naqvi said, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has demolished the deceit of communal polarisation with the commitment to all-embracing empowerment. Modi has strengthened the pride and prestige of Bharat even amid the turmoil across the world."

He added, "Those who were trying to tarnish Bharat's image have been defeated. Every citizen of Bharat feels proud that the entire world is looking at Modi Ji as a 'trouble-shooter' during the global crisis." On the detractors of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ways of dealing with criminals, Naqvi said the UP government is committed to security and harmony by cracking down on rioters and anarchists.

These "Samanti Sultans," who cry over action against musclemen and rioters, are unable to digest this fact, he added.