New Delhi: BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami has moved Supreme Court against West Bengal government seeking compensation for her false implication in a drugs case, days after the apex court dismissed the West Bengal government’s appeal against her discharge in the matter.

The petition was filed through the Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, Jagdish Chandra Solanki.

Goswami claimed that she suffered grave injustices including illegal custody, malicious prosecution, and false implication in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.

The plea further states that after completing the investigation and submitting the final chargesheet in May 2021, it was unequivocally established by the investigating officer of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department that Goswami was falsely implicated in the case.

The plea further highlighted that she suffered immense damage to her personal and public reputation due to the false allegations.

"Mamata Banerjee government has been targeting BJP leaders and workers for a long time. I am a victim of their target and conspiracy. The lawsuit is not just about my suffering but also about the numerous others from the BJP who have faced similar targeting. I have always been truthful, and I proved that I was framed. It took two years of my life, and my reputation was at stake," Goswami told Republic.

‘False’ Drugs Case Against BJP Leader

After spending 292 days in the police custody, Goswami was granted bail on December 7, 2021, by the Calcutta High Court in a narcotics peddling case. The BJP leader was ‘wrongfully’ arrested by Kolkata Police on February 19, 2021, on charges of possession of cocaine.

The Kolkata Police chargesheeted the BJP leader under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, keeping her under trial for almost 10 months.

This year on January 29, a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra Sharma refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court’s order dated March 16, 2023, exonerating Goswami for alleged possession of cocaine.

Who is Pamela Goswami?

Pamela Goswami, a social worker, joined the BJP in 2019 and was included in the BJP camp at a press conference held by then state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Goswami has been active on the ground, connecting with the young voters. She was made the observer of BJYM Hooghly district apart from being the General Secretary of BJYM Bengal.

