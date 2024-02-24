Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Looking to address the problem of rising stray dog attacks across the nation and provide help to their victims, BJP leader Vijay Goel, on Saturday, launched a website. This website, according to Goel, a former Union minister, will not only provide assistance to victims of such attacks but will also help raise awareness of the issue.

At a press conference, Goel highlighted the growing instances of such attacks, stating that the problem does not lie with the street dogs but rather their growing numbers and increasing propensity to bite. As per the date citied by the senior leader, more than eight crore people across the nation are bitten by dogs every single year.

The website encourages individuals to share problems and solutions related to stray dogs and foster public participation in addressing the issue, he said.

He also urged more people to join the movement and collaborate for the collective interest of public safety.

With inputs from PTI.