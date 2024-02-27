Updated February 27th, 2024 at 15:32 IST
Potential Revolt: Disgruntled Congress MLAs May Topple Sukhu Govt in Himachal
9 Congress MLAs have voted in favour of BJP for one Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh
No-Confidence Motion in Himachal Pradesh: The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to bring a no-confidence motion against the Himachal Pradesh government led by Congress' CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, sources said on Tuesday, February 27. Further it appears that the Sukhu government will be brought down not by the Opposition but the disgruntled MLAs of the Congress.
This comes as 9 MLAs cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections. Legislators voted for lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh. While the BJP has fielded Harsh Mahajan against Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
The Congress has a clear majority with 40 out of the 68 MLAs and the support of three independent MLAs. Despite the fact that the BJP, with 25 MLAs, is far behind in the number game, it has forced a contest by fielding Mahajan against Singhvi. With the buzz around cross-voting, the fate of Himachal's Rajya Sabha seat seems unclear.
Jairam Thakur Claims Himachal Government in Minority
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the Congress government has lost majority in Himachal Pradesh. “Budget will be presented tomorrow. We will discuss the Budget tomorrow and then we will see the situation there. But I can see that the Government has lost the majority,” said Thakur.
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Says MLA May be Bought
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after casting his vote said the MLAs have voted as per the ideology of the party. "We have 40 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha and unless MLAs are bought off, we will get all the votes," said the Himachal Pradesh chief minister.
The Congress had issued a whip to its MLAs to vote for Singhvi following which the BJP had accused the ruling Congress of issuing whip to their members to pressurise them and maintained that the MLAs have been elected democratically and have the right to vote as per their wish.
February 27th, 2024
