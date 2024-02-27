Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 15:32 IST

Potential Revolt: Disgruntled Congress MLAs May Topple Sukhu Govt in Himachal

9 Congress MLAs have voted in favour of BJP for one Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh

Apoorva Shukla
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

No-Confidence Motion in Himachal Pradesh: The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to bring a no-confidence motion against the Himachal Pradesh government led by Congress' CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, sources said on Tuesday, February 27. Further it appears that the Sukhu government will be brought down not by the Opposition but the disgruntled MLAs of the Congress. 

This comes as 9 MLAs cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha elections. Legislators voted for lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh. While the BJP has fielded Harsh Mahajan against Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Advertisement

The Congress has a clear majority with 40 out of the 68 MLAs and the support of three independent MLAs. Despite the fact that the BJP, with 25 MLAs, is far behind in the number game, it has forced a contest by fielding Mahajan against Singhvi. With the buzz around cross-voting, the fate of Himachal's Rajya Sabha seat seems unclear. 

Jairam Thakur Claims Himachal Government in Minority 

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the Congress government has lost majority in Himachal Pradesh. Budget will be presented tomorrow. We will discuss the Budget tomorrow and then we will see the situation there. But I can see that the Government has lost the majority,” said Thakur. 

 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Says MLA May be Bought 

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after casting his vote said the MLAs have voted as per the ideology of the party. "We have 40 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha and unless MLAs are bought off, we will get all the votes," said the Himachal Pradesh chief minister.

 

The Congress had issued a whip to its MLAs to vote for Singhvi following which the BJP had accused the ruling Congress of issuing whip to their members to pressurise them and maintained that the MLAs have been elected democratically and have the right to vote as per their wish.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

16 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

20 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

a day ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

a day ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

a day ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

a day ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

a day ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

a day ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

a day ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tragic: Man Dies of Heart Attack in Zoo; Shattered Wife Jumps to Death

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 TUESDAY Check Winners

    Info9 minutes ago

  3. Netflix to no longer support Apple’s App Store’s in-app payments

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  4. Disinformation Nation

    Initiatives11 minutes ago

  5. Zuckerberg to attend Anant Ambani's wedding bash

    Web Stories12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo