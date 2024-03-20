×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

BJP Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar Amid Protest Over Bengaluru Trader Assault

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hit out at the BJP on Tuesday after it staged massive protest in Bengaluru over assault on shopkeeper.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
They're Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar After BJP Protest Over Assault on Bengaluru Trader
They're Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar After BJP Protest Over Assault on Bengaluru Trader | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: After BJP staged a massive protest against the Karnataka government over a shopkeeper being attacked for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hit out at the saffron party on Tuesday saying that the BJP is on the verge of losing the state's Parliament members, so they are just trying to communalise the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The BJP is on the verge of losing the state's parliament members. So, they are just trying to communalise things. It will not happen. They are just trying to create confusion. A very strong, progressive government is there. They are not able to digest it," DK Shivakumar said. 

Advertisement

Earlier, BJP members held a protest in Bengaluru over an altercation between a group of people and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' time on Sunday. The protesters demanded the arrest of the accused, who were involved in the altercation.

The altercation occurred on March 17 when a shopkeeper played ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ near Siddanna Layout. A few Muslim youths questioned him, and an argument ensued, leading to them hitting the shopkeeper, claimed reports.

Advertisement

BJP Stages Massive Protest, Several Detained

Police arrived at the Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru where people were protesting and Karnataka BJP MP, Tejaswi Surya who led the protests, was detained amid the chaos. 

Advertisement

Upon his detention, he urged the protesters to disperse. Highlighting the recent incidents in Bengaluru including the Rameswaram bomb blast, Pakistan Zindabad slogans in Karnataka Assembly and the recent attack on shopkeeper Mukesh, Tejasvi Surya questioned the law and order situation in the state.

"The government speaks of building brand Bengaluru. I want to ask the CM and the Deputy CM. You speak of building brand Bengaluru. How can you do so with this kind of a law and order situation? What happened to Mukesh yesterday could happen to any person sitting and going to his business honestly in a calm, unprovoked manner anywhere in the city... Two weeks ago there was a bomb blast. A week before that there were Pakistan Zindabad slogans. And today you have these unprovoked attacks on shopkeepers. What message is this government trying to give?," Surya said.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

PM Modi on startups

a few seconds ago
The ship later completely capsized, the coast guard said.

S Korean Tanker Capsizes

a few seconds ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Tamilisai Joins BJP

a minute ago
Tim Cook

Tim Cook visits China

6 minutes ago
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test

7 minutes ago
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Lok Sabha

7 minutes ago
Three Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die

Bengaluru Suicide

9 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Update

11 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung revenue plans

16 minutes ago
BREAKING: 30 Persons Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maha Bus Accident

21 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Meta, Apple

22 minutes ago
USA Cricket

USA Cricket confirmed to

23 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex jumps 200 points

26 minutes ago
Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively

Different Workouts

31 minutes ago
Balkaur Singh file photo

Balkaur Singh's Ordeal

32 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

36 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Rally

39 minutes ago
A structure set on fire by angry people after the death of two boys in Budaun on Tuesday night

Badaun Double Murder

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News15 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests 11 More People In Ram Navami Case

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News15 hours ago

  5. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo