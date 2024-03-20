BJP Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar Amid Protest Over Bengaluru Trader Assault

Advertisement

Bengaluru: After BJP staged a massive protest against the Karnataka government over a shopkeeper being attacked for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hit out at the saffron party on Tuesday saying that the BJP is on the verge of losing the state's Parliament members, so they are just trying to communalise the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The BJP is on the verge of losing the state's parliament members. So, they are just trying to communalise things. It will not happen. They are just trying to create confusion. A very strong, progressive government is there. They are not able to digest it," DK Shivakumar said.

Earlier, BJP members held a protest in Bengaluru over an altercation between a group of people and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' time on Sunday. The protesters demanded the arrest of the accused, who were involved in the altercation.

The altercation occurred on March 17 when a shopkeeper played ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ near Siddanna Layout. A few Muslim youths questioned him, and an argument ensued, leading to them hitting the shopkeeper, claimed reports.

BJP Stages Massive Protest, Several Detained

Police arrived at the Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru where people were protesting and Karnataka BJP MP, Tejaswi Surya who led the protests, was detained amid the chaos.

Upon his detention, he urged the protesters to disperse. Highlighting the recent incidents in Bengaluru including the Rameswaram bomb blast, Pakistan Zindabad slogans in Karnataka Assembly and the recent attack on shopkeeper Mukesh, Tejasvi Surya questioned the law and order situation in the state.

"The government speaks of building brand Bengaluru. I want to ask the CM and the Deputy CM. You speak of building brand Bengaluru. How can you do so with this kind of a law and order situation? What happened to Mukesh yesterday could happen to any person sitting and going to his business honestly in a calm, unprovoked manner anywhere in the city... Two weeks ago there was a bomb blast. A week before that there were Pakistan Zindabad slogans. And today you have these unprovoked attacks on shopkeepers. What message is this government trying to give?," Surya said.