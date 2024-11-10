Published 07:37 IST, November 10th 2024
BJP MLA Baburam Paswan's Distant Cousin Beaten to Death in UP's Pilibhit
CO Puranpur Vishal Chaudhary said that in view of the tension in the village after the incident, a large number of police forces have been deployed.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
प्रतीकात्मकBJP MLA Baburam Paswan's distant cousin beaten to death in UP's Pilibhitतस्वीर | Image: PTI
07:31 IST, November 10th 2024