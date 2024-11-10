sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hindu Temple Attacked in Canada | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BJP MLA Baburam Paswan's Distant Cousin Beaten to Death in UP's Pilibhit

Published 07:37 IST, November 10th 2024

BJP MLA Baburam Paswan's Distant Cousin Beaten to Death in UP's Pilibhit

CO Puranpur Vishal Chaudhary said that in view of the tension in the village after the incident, a large number of police forces have been deployed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BJP MLA Baburam Paswan's distant cousin beaten to death in UP's Pilibhit
प्रतीकात्मकBJP MLA Baburam Paswan's distant cousin beaten to death in UP's Pilibhitतस्वीर | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

07:31 IST, November 10th 2024