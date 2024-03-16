×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

BJP MLA Injured in Road Accident Near Agartala

The BJP MLA accompanied by his security personnel and associates, was en route to Agartala to attend a party meeting.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
accident
The BJP MLA accompanied by his security personnel and associates, was en route to Agartala to attend a party meeting | Image:social media
New Delhi: Pinaki Das Chowdhury, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing the Kalyanpur assembly constituency in Tripura, endured severe injuries following a collision involving his convoy and a passenger-carrying four-wheeler. The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday at the Champaknagar area, located just a few kilometers away from Agartala city. The BJP MLA accompanied by his security personnel and associates, was en route to Agartala to attend a party meeting when the mishap transpired at a sharp curve in Champaknagar. The collision resulted in injuries to the MLA, his guards, the vehicle's driver, and an associate, prompting an urgent transfer to the GBP Hospital in Agartala for immediate medical intervention.

Providing insights into the incident, an associate of the MLA disclosed, "The MLA was en route to Agartala to attend a party meeting. When his convoy reached Champaknagar, the incident occurred at a sharp curve. He had been immediately shifted to GBP Hospital for treatment. The doctors are taking care of the lawmaker."

As news of the accident spread, BJP Yuva Morcha state president and MLA Sushanta Deb, along with BJP MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, promptly visited the hospital to assess the situation and extend support to Chowdhury and his companions.

Updating the media on Chowdhury's condition, Sushanta Deb expressed cautious optimism, stating, "His condition has improved. Doctors are making all efforts to ensure his speedy recovery. I pray for his speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha conveyed his heartfelt wishes for the swift recovery of Chowdhury and the other individuals involved in the tragic accident. Taking to social media, Chief Minister Saha wrote, “In a tragic road accident, Pinaki Das Choudhury, the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Khowai district committee and MLA of Kalyanpur assembly constituency, along with three others, were seriously injured. I wish Mr. Choudhury and the others a speedy recovery.”

Published March 16th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

