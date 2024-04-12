×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2023 at 19:01 IST

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's bail plea in graft case rejected by Karnataka HC

The case pertains to the alleged demand and receipt of bribes for allotting contract for supplying chemicals to the state-run company.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karnataka HC
Image: ANI/Shutterstock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday dismissed the bail application of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in a bribery case relating to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). 

The HC had reserved its judgment in the matter last week. The case pertains to the alleged demand and receipt of bribes for allotting contract for supplying chemicals to the state-run company. Subsequent raids by the Lokayukta unearthed cash to the tune of Rs 8.23 crore.

Justice K Natarajan rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the Channagiri MLA. 

Virupakshappa, who was the chairman of KSDL, has been charged with demanding bribe through his son Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer.

A demand for Rs 81 lakh bribe to pass a bill was made and his son was caught in his office while accepting Rs 40 lakh out of it. 

Later, over Rs. 7 crore in cash was seized from Virupakshappa's residence.

Prashanth M V has already been arrested in the case on March 2. Four more arrests have been made by the Lokayukta police in the case since then. Virupakshappa has since resigned as the chairman of KSDL.

Virupakshappa Madal is the prime accused in the case. The HC had earlier granted interim anticipatory bail to Virupakshappa on a Rs five lakh personal bond which helped him escape arrest.

With the anticipatory bail plea rejected today, there is danger of his imminent arrest.

Madal faces charges under Section 7(A) and 7(B) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While Prashanth Madal is the second accused in the case, Siddesh, Nicholas and Gangadhar are the other accused.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2023 at 19:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nuts

Energy Boosting Snacks

2 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh, Vijender Singh Joining BJP: 5 Major Blows to Congress in Lok Sabha Polls 2024

5 Major Blows To Cong

4 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Israel-Gaza conflict

5 minutes ago
Mosquito bites

Prevent Mosquito Attacks

9 minutes ago
Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru Cafe Blast

9 minutes ago
DC vs LSG

DC beat LSG

10 minutes ago
Brushing

Sensitive Teeth

16 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

North vs South

19 minutes ago
Cannes

Cannes Film Festival 2024

21 minutes ago
Constipation

HMF Rule And Constipation

22 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Family Star BTS

24 minutes ago
Migrane

Battle Migraine Attacks

25 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC live blog

25 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Tips

27 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie

Priyanka-Malti In France

27 minutes ago
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Gaethje vs Max cancelled

28 minutes ago
Tulsi

Ayurveda For Summers

28 minutes ago
Joram

Joram On OTT Again

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Title Over Viral Video Controversy

    World6 hours ago

  2. Swiggy Delivery Boy Stealing Shoes Outside Flat In The Viral Video

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Harbhajan Singh's big WARNING to Rohit-Rahul before T20 World Cup

    Sports 7 hours ago

  4. BJP's Annamalai Promises IIM, NIA and NCB Units For Coimbatore

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  5. Nepal Alarmed by China's Border Encroachments

    Defence9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo