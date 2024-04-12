Advertisement

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday dismissed the bail application of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in a bribery case relating to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL).

The HC had reserved its judgment in the matter last week. The case pertains to the alleged demand and receipt of bribes for allotting contract for supplying chemicals to the state-run company. Subsequent raids by the Lokayukta unearthed cash to the tune of Rs 8.23 crore.

Justice K Natarajan rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the Channagiri MLA.

Virupakshappa, who was the chairman of KSDL, has been charged with demanding bribe through his son Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer.

A demand for Rs 81 lakh bribe to pass a bill was made and his son was caught in his office while accepting Rs 40 lakh out of it.

Later, over Rs. 7 crore in cash was seized from Virupakshappa's residence.

Prashanth M V has already been arrested in the case on March 2. Four more arrests have been made by the Lokayukta police in the case since then. Virupakshappa has since resigned as the chairman of KSDL.

Virupakshappa Madal is the prime accused in the case. The HC had earlier granted interim anticipatory bail to Virupakshappa on a Rs five lakh personal bond which helped him escape arrest.

With the anticipatory bail plea rejected today, there is danger of his imminent arrest.

Madal faces charges under Section 7(A) and 7(B) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. While Prashanth Madal is the second accused in the case, Siddesh, Nicholas and Gangadhar are the other accused.