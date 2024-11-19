Published 10:46 IST, November 19th 2024
BJP MLA's Sister Injured in Knife Attack in Maharashtra's Amravati
Maharashtra BJP MLA and assembly poll candidate Pratap Adsad's sister was injured when two persons allegedly attacked her with a knife in Amravati district.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative image of a person holding a knife. | Image: Unsplash/ Representational
