Published 10:46 IST, November 19th 2024

BJP MLA's Sister Injured in Knife Attack in Maharashtra's Amravati

Maharashtra BJP MLA and assembly poll candidate Pratap Adsad's sister was injured when two persons allegedly attacked her with a knife in Amravati district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Stab
Representative image of a person holding a knife. | Image: Unsplash/ Representational
10:46 IST, November 19th 2024