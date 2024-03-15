×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

BJP Moves Madras HC Over Denial of Permission to PM’s Roadshow in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Friday approached the Madras HC challenging a police order denying permission to PM Modi's road show in Coimbatore.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
BJP Moves Madras HC Over Denial of Permission to PM's Roadshow in Tamil Nadu
BJP Moves Madras HC Over Denial of Permission to PM’s Roadshow in Tamil Nadu | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit on Friday approached the Madras High Court, challenging a police order denying permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show in Coimbatore on March 18.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

