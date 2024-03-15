Updated March 15th, 2024 at 16:43 IST
BJP Moves Madras HC Over Denial of Permission to PM’s Roadshow in Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Friday approached the Madras HC challenging a police order denying permission to PM Modi's road show in Coimbatore.
- India
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
BJP Moves Madras HC Over Denial of Permission to PM’s Roadshow in Tamil Nadu | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit on Friday approached the Madras High Court, challenging a police order denying permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show in Coimbatore on March 18.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:43 IST
