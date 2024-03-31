Updated March 31st, 2024 at 00:06 IST
BJP MP Dr Sanjeev Balyan's Convoy Attacked in Muzaffarnagar
The convoy of BJP MP and Union Minister Dr Sanjeev Balyan was attacked on Saturday night.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Shweta Parande
BJP MP's convoy attacked in UP | Image:Republic
Advertisement
Breaking: The convoy of BJP MP and Union Minister Dr Sanjeev Balyan was attacked on Saturday night. Reports say that several vehicles were vandalised during the election campaign of the BJP member.
Dr Sanjeev Balyan and many other leaders were present at the location during the incident. Heavy police force has been deployed at the spot.
Advertisement
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Published March 31st, 2024 at 00:06 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.