Updated March 31st, 2024 at 00:06 IST

BJP MP Dr Sanjeev Balyan's Convoy Attacked in Muzaffarnagar

The convoy of BJP MP and Union Minister Dr Sanjeev Balyan was attacked on Saturday night.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
BJP MP convoy attacked
BJP MP's convoy attacked in UP | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Breaking: The convoy of BJP MP and Union Minister Dr Sanjeev Balyan was attacked on Saturday night. Reports say that several vehicles were vandalised during the election campaign of the BJP member. 

Dr Sanjeev Balyan and many other leaders were present at the location during the incident. Heavy police force has been deployed at the spot.

This is a developing story.
 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 00:06 IST

